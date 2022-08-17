Chris Godwin Making Significant Steps in Buccaneers Training Camp

Late in the 2021 NFL season, Bucs' wide receiver suffered a significant ACL tear in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Since then the Buccaneers and Godwin have agreed on a contract and taken things slow to make sure that the do-it-all receiver comes back 100% healthy so as to not cause a re-injury or injure another part of his body.

At the beginning of training camp, Godwin was participating in a limited capacity by catching balls and using the jug machine after he was brought off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. He progressed from there to eventually working in team drills. Now it appears that he is once again taking another step in his recovery process.

Throughout training camp, Godwin has been seen practicing in a knee brace for added protection from re-injury. For him to be able to now participate in 7-on-7 team drills is a great sign for his progress heading into the regular season.

There will still need to be more progress made however as it still appears he will not be ready for Week 1 of the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Todd Bowles has consistently maintained his position that they are taking it slow and steady when it comes to Godwin, so even though this progress is a positive don't expect to see Godwin in full go mode until much later in training camp or even into the beginning of the regular season.

