Chris Simms claims to have known the Dolphins' trade offer for Tom Brady

It's already been an offseason full of drama. There have been trades, rumors, and reports—some real, some not—that have captivated NFL audiences worldwide.

The Buccaneers, and Tom Brady specifically, have been a focal point of many of these reports. Most recently, the suggestion that Tom Brady [when retired] was orchestrating an opportunity to join the Miami Dolphins as a player, and minority owner.

Every member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has either been steadfast in their denial of these reports or at the very least, plead ignorance.

Just when it felt like the Brady-to-Miami rumors were finally starting to dissipate, former Buccaneer quarterback, and current NBC Sports analyst, Chris Simms, chose to throw some more fuel on the fire, and bring the topic back into the headlines.

In an article published yesterday for Audacy.com, Jesse Pantuosco summarized the comments made by Simms on a recent podcast appearance.

“They were going to trade a second-round pick to Tampa Bay to get Brady. [The Bucs] weren’t going to hold him hostage. Sean Payton and the Saints, that was going to be a first-round pick to get that deal done,” Simms confirmed during his appearance on God Bless Football, a podcast hosted by Stugotz of The Dan Le Batard Show.

Rick Stroud, a prominent Bucs reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, and someone who is very much plugged in to the Buccaneers organization, was quick to dispute Simms' claim.

The accuracy and/or relevancy of Chris Simms' most recent statement should definitely be in question. His motivations to report such a hot button topic? Not so much. It feels like he is simply following in the footsteps of his NBC sports media mentor, Mike Florio.

In doing so, he appears to be more focused on getting his own name in the headlines than he is on reporting accurate information as it relates to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their current franchise quarterback, Tom Brady.

We'll see if Jason Licht, the Glazers, or any other member of the Bucs organization feels compelled to respond to Simms' most recent report, as it's pretty much a guarantee that they will be asked about it.

My guess is, they will not. Nor should they.

Why? Because Tom Brady is a Buccaneer. This is all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and their fans, need to worry about.

