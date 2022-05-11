Skip to main content

Comparing Tom Brady's Fox Sports Deal to the Largest Contracts in Sports History

Where does Brady's TV Deal stack up among the top contracts in the history of sports? You might be surprised.

There are people that prepare for their future and people that seize their future before it even arrives. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback, Tom Brady, is a member of the latter group. Not only will he be playing football for the foreseeable time ahead but he also already is set for when his career on the field is over. Brady will simply be shifting a few hundred feet up to the broadcast booth.

READ MORE: Tom Brady gets a 10-year, $375 million deal as lead Fox NFL Analyst

On Tuesday, news broke that Brady had signed a ten-year, $375 million deal to join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst upon retirement. The jaw-dropping number pushes him past the salaries of high-profile commentators like Tony Romo and Joe Buck, landing him in the upper echelon of some of the highest-paid athletes of all time. Not the highest-paid commentators, the highest-paid athletes. That's saying something.

According to PFF, Brady's TV deal would be the fourth-highest sum ever paid to an athlete, trailing Lionel Messi ($674 million), Patrick Mahomes ($503 million), and Mike Trout ($426.5 million).

Following the end of his current contract with the Buccaneers at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Brady will have accumulated nearly $333 million in career earnings from his contracts. Obviously, that doesn't factor in endorsements but it's crazy to think his eventual deal with Fox Sports will likely end up being worth more than he made throughout his 23-year and counting career on the field.

Read More

READ MORE: Kyle Trask not expected to compete for backup job in Tampa Bay this season

It's truly an insane amount of money, one that will average roughly $37.5 million per year and set the precedent for the market when it comes to networks bringing in top talent to attract viewers. While Brady won't be the star of the show during broadcasts, you can bet he has an opinion that fans will want to listen to.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

