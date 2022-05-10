Tom Brady Gets a 10-year, $375 million deal as lead Fox NFL analyst

Tom Brady has already figured out what he's going to be doing after his playing days are over as Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that he will be the lead NFL analyst for their broadcast team.

Brady has made nearly $500 million throughout his long NFL career. He signed a deal with Fox Sports on Tuesday that is going to have him almost make more money than he did during his playing days. At $375 million for a 10-year deal, Brady is now going to be the highest-paid analyst in all of sports.

Fox Sports lost Joe Buck this year and Troy Aikman to ESPN, which led them to go out and try to make a huge splash. They did exactly that by going out and getting the greatest quarterback of all time.

It's still uncertain when Tom Brady is going to retire, but this deal definitely adds some more skepticism to this situation. Considering that he already retired once and came back nearly two months later, this could be a sign that this is actually going to be his final year.

One thing to keep in mind here is that nobody knows how long until he is officially going to start with Fox Sports. We would figure that this deal is going to be taking place in the next few years, but nobody truly knows the full details about that. The details should come out within the next few days.

In the meantime, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be looking to win another Super Bowl. The Star Quarterback finished the 2021 season with over 5,3000 yards and 43 touchdowns. It was the most yards he has thrown for in his entire career, showing that he still has more than enough in the tank to carry his Buccaneers team to another Super Bowl.