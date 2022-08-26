Cowboys Starting Player Will Miss Game Against Buccaneers in Week 1

The much anticipated Week 1 rematch between the Bucs and Cowboys from last season will look a little different this time around.

The Bucs will be missing some key members of their interior offensive line – which has become a hot-button topic of late – but it appears as though the Dallas Cowboys will also be missing a key part of their offensive line now, too.

Tyron Smith has dealt with his fair share of injuries in recent years, but he's still one of the best offensive tackles in football – when healthy – and a crucial safety net for the Cowboys' star quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys' offense will already be without their second-best wide receiver in this game, Michael Gallup, as he's still working his way back from a torn ACL.

Based on Tyron Smith's age, and value to the team, his injury signifies a potentially catastrophic loss for the Cowboys, and more specifically, their hopes of contending in the NFC this season.

However, the team's outspoken owner, Jerry Jones, doesn't seem to view it that way.

It's not surprising that Jones is taking the more optimistic route, not only in terms of projecting Tyron Smith's chances of returning this season but also in assuming the Cowboys will be a playoff team once again this year.

In regards to Smith's likelihood of returning this season, Dr. David J. Chao, who is a former NFL team doctor, and the medical expert known online as Pro Football Doc, has a more ominous outlook.

Hopefully, Smith can return sooner than expected, as he's been a true professional, and one hell of a player, his entire career.

So what does this mean for the Bucs?

Well, it means there will be more pressure on the team's edge rushers – specifically Shaquil Barrett, who usually lines up on the right edge – to not only generate pressure but produce some splash plays in this game.

There's no denying that Tyron Smith's absence in the Cowboys lineup will provide a clearer path to do so. The question is, will Shaq Barrett be able to take advantage?

We'll find out soon enough, as this exciting Week 1 matchup on Sunday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Cowboys in Dallas is just 17 days away.

