Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver

The former LSU track star won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just two days away from their final game of the preseason. On August 30, Tampa Bay and other teams across the league will be forced to cut down to the 53-man roster limit. This weekend should provide some clarity on which players will fill out the back half of the roster.

On Thursday, the team announced it was waiving wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation in a corresponding move to sign former Pittsburgh linebacker Genard Avery. If Grayson clears waivers, he'll revert to the Buccaneers' Injured Reserve list.

The Louisiana native has been sidelined with an injury over the last few practices. Grayson didn't suit up for either of Tampa Bay's first two preseason games. In the end, missing time while in a deep battle for a roster spot didn't help his cause.

Grayson went undrafted out of LSU in 2017. He bounced around with six different teams during his first two years in the league before landing with the Buccaneers in 2019. Grayson only caught one pass over his first two years in Tampa. He earned slightly more of an opportunity to display his skillset in 2021.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound wide receiver totaled a career-high ten catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He hauled in a 50-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Halloween. Grayson caught a 62-yard pass in a win over Carolina in December. When Antonio Brown decided to retire in the middle of the game, Grayson stepped up. He reeled in a career-best six catches for 81 yards and the game-winning score.

Tampa Bay still holds Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden, and Deven Thompkins at wide receiver. The Buccaneers will likely keep five to seven wide receivers on their final roster.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

