Dallas Cowboys Will Wear Bad Luck Jerseys Against Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys apparently have a real jinx when it comes to wearing their blue jerseys in the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs on Monday night. As it currently sits, the Buccaneers are one of only two home teams - the Jacksonville Jaguars - who are underdogs at home; the Cowboys currently sit as -2.5 favorites over the Buccaneers.

With a win or go home situation in play any advantage that a team can take or grab is pertinent. An advantage for Tampa Bay seems to be wearing white jerseys during the playoffs and that is exactly what the team announced earlier this week.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt Moved to Tears During Tribute Video from Tom Brady and Others

The Buccaneers have had recent success wearing white jerseys as they wore them throughout their road playoff run leading to their second ever franchise Super Bowl in 2020.

As for the Cowboys, they were then forced to go with their blue/navy jerseys. To Dallas Cowboys fans this isn't exactly what they were hoping for as some believe that wearing the blue/navy jerseys come with a curse.

The origin of the curse is hazy as their are many accounts from when it may have started, but one thing that is certain is that there may be some truth to the jinx as the past tells stories that facts back up.

Whatever the origin may be, the Cowboys have just plain out not been successful during the playoffs when they wear the blue/navy jerseys. Dallas has only worn their blue jerseys seven times in the playoffs in franchise history and have gone a measly 1-6 in those games. Their only win came in 1978 when they beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The track record for the Cowboys wearing the blue jerseys in the playoffs speaks for itself, but they are just as telling since switching over to navy jerseys in 1981. Since moving over to the navy color scheme, the Cowboys are 0-3 in the playoffs when wearing them.

READ MORE: Lavonte David Sends Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Teammates

Whether navy or blue, things just seem to not go well for Dallas when they are forced to wear a shade of blue in the playoffs.

However, it appears that Dallas' luck when wearing the navy jerseys may be trending upward as they are 8-2 when wearing them the past two seasons. This is mainly the regular season though, and one of those two losses came in week 1 against these same Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is hard to imagine a jersey curse or jinx helping one team and not the other, but we just might have that on our hands in this exciting NFC wild card showdown on Monday night.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook