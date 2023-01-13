Lavonte David Sends Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Teammates

The Buccaneers are set to square off with "America's Team" this upcoming Monday night in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Entering the season there was a lot of hope for this Bucs' team, however, the season has been more like a roller coaster rather than a steady mountain hike.

The Bucs' finished the regular season under .500 with a record of 8-9 but ultimately were still able to win the NFL's worst division, the NFC South, and make the playoffs. Now that the regular season is over, Tampa Bay and every player in that locker room is turning their attention to what lies ahead rather than what has happened.

To be able to "flip the switch", you need veteran leadership that will lead with their words and by example. That is exactly what the Bucs have in their locker room. It is exemplified by veteran linebacker Lavonte David who sent a message to his team leading up to the opening matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

David has been here before. He has dealt with extremely bad Buccaneers' team and has also tasted the highest level of success by winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020. Now more than ever the Buccaneers will need to turn their attention to a "new season" rather than thinking what the regular season could have, or should have, been.

It might seem simple and something to gloss over, but sometimes that is all it takes to get your teammates in the right mindset before some of the biggest games of their careers. With this type of leadership the ball doesn't stop until the Bucs are either beat or fall due to their own demise. David is ready, now is everyone else?

