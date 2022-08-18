Deshaun Watson Will Miss Game Against Buccaneers

The Deshaun Watson saga may finally be coming to a close. That isn't to say that each of his victims will all of a sudden be moving on from the trauma they experienced. That damage is unfortunately irreparable.

The same could be said about his reputation as a human being.

But as far as his career as an NFL quarterback goes, it appears as though a resolution has finally been reached.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on an 11-game suspension as it relates to Cleveland Browns' recently signed quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Watson will be able to suit up [for the first time] in a Browns uniform in Week 13 vs. his old team, the Houston Texans.

Which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss their chance to play against the highly talented quarterback.

The Bucs will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 11, on November 27th. This game would have been a marquee matchup, with Watson set to face off with Tom Brady at the quarterback position.

It's now undetermined who Brady will be facing off against in his team's showdown with the Cleveland Browns. Could the Browns now be in play to trade for Jimmy Garropolo? Or might the team decide to ride out Watson's absence with backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, under center?

It's hard to say at this point. But no matter who the Browns decide to play at quarterback weeks 1-11, there's no denying that the Buccaneers' schedule just got a little bit easier.

