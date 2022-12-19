Devin White: 'We Gotta Do What We Gotta Do' Following Loss to Bengals

Many want to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneer defense a pass, but not the coach or the defensive captains.

Some will say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense doesn't deserve the loss they took as part of a team that witnessed one of the biggest offensive meltdowns this season.

Leading 17-3 at the halftime break, the Bucs' offense was looking better than we'd seen in quite some time.

Unfortunately, that performance not only didn't keep up in the second half but altogether disappeared.

The offense that replaced it looked more fit for a Halloween movie than Christmas, and because of it, there's a short supply of cheer going around Tampa Bay's locker room these days.

And while many will forgive the defense for the results of this week's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker and team captain Devin White isn't letting his unit off the hook that easy.

"As a defense, we got to have that bend but don't break mentality," said White at his locker after the game. "We can't control what happens on special teams and offense...we gotta do whatever we gotta do to hold them to three to keep our lead, keep the energy, and keep the focus."

It's a winning mentality. Even if it hasn't resulted in wins.

But there were some moments worth celebrating if you look closely enough.

According to Tampa Bay's game notes, cornerback Carlton Davis III moved into second place among defensive backs with four passes defended or more in a single game since 2019.

He's now just two games behind the NFL's leader in that category, teammate Jamel Dean.

Davis also earned his 59th such play since 2019, leading the league.

One Bucs defender entered the franchise's top 10 in career sacks as linebacker Lavonte David notched No. 29, surpassing future Hall of Famer, Ronde Barber.

Still, the stat that matters most to those on the inside right now, is the score. And no matter the personal achievements, the Buccaneers lost that battle.

"If the defense gives up a touchdown, the offense has to come back and get one," coach Todd Bowles said in his postgame press conference. "It's a team game...we're not placing blame on one side of the ball or the other. We're in this thing together and we're going to fight. We just can't turn the ball over and when we do, we have to make stops."

