RECAP: Buccaneers Dig Their Own Grave in Tale of Two Halves

Just when the Bucs were finally starting to look like the threatening team everyone envisioned them to be this season, they managed to shoot themselves in the foot, again, and again.

In what was undoubtedly a very important game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were looking to acquire their first victory vs. an AFC opponent this season, the team came out of the gate inspired. From the very first possession, the Bucs looked prepared and aggressive in terms of their game plan, and extremely sharp with their execution – on both sides of the ball.

The Bengals’ offense started the game with the football, and after several first downs, Carlton Davis picked off Joe Burrow with an impressive diving interception at the Buccaneers’ 30-yard line after the ball was deflected by Keanu Neal. This was Davis’ first interception of the season and the first Bucs’ takeaway in quite some time.

Some valuable momentum for a team that desperately needed it.

On the ensuing drive, Brady spread the ball around to a variety of different players. After completions to Godwin and Gage, Brady hit Mike Evans on a post route for a gain of 16 yards, bringing the Bucs’ to the Bengals' 40-yard line. On the very next play, Brady hit rookie tight end, Cade Otton for a 20-yard catch and run. After taking them deep into the rezone, Brady nearly threw a pick in the end zone, before Todd Bowles’ opted to kick a field goal from the 4-yard line to give the Buccaneers a modest early lead.

The Buccaneers’ defense, despite missing several key players, held strong throughout the first half of this game. On Cincinnati’s second drive of the contest, a combined sack by Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on third down forced the Bengals to punt from deep in their own territory.

Seemingly motivated by his team’s inability to punch it in on the previous drive, Brady came out firing on the Bucs’ following possession. After a number of completions to Mike Evans, the Bucs were able to march the ball deep into Bengals territory. And after getting stopped three consecutive times within the 5-yard line, in a decision that Buccaneers’ fans have been begging for all season, Todd Bowles gave a nod of approval to Tom Brady, allowing the offense to stay on the field to go for it on fourth down. The result? A touchdown pass to Russell Gage in the corner of the end zone.

Bucs 10, Bengals 0

Following a sack by Lavonte David, the Bucs’ defense was able to hold the Bengals' offense yet again.

On the Bucs’ third offensive drive of the game, they mixed the run and the pass nicely and were able to move the ball into plus territory once again. But for the first time on the night, they weren’t able to come away with any points to show for it, with Ryan Succop missing a 50-yard field goal attempt.

The Bengals’ next drive resulted in another stop for the Bucs defense, highlighted by some stingy coverage from Carlton Davis, defending a pass from Burrow to Chase on third down to get the ball back for the offense. The Bengals had only accounted for 36-yards of total offense up until this point of the game.

The Bucs’ fourth and final drive of the first half saw the team advance the ball into Bengals territory yet again, with Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin carrying the bulk of the load. After an 18-yard strike from Brady to Godwin brought the Bucs into the redzone, Tampa Bay had officially achieved more first downs (15) than the Bengals had run in total offensive plays (14).

The drive ended up Godwin catching a pass (his fourth of the drive) and diving across the goal line to secure another touchdown for the Bucs.

With just a couple minutes to work with before halftime, Joe Burrow was able to move the ball down the field for the first time in the game, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Bengals’ kicker, Evan McPherson, putting them on the board for the first time in the game.

Halftime: Bucs 17, Bengals 3

The Buccaneers’ received the opening kickoff to start the second half, and on fourth-and-one from deep in their own territory, with the punting team in full formation, Gio Bernard was caught off guard when the long snap hit him in the facemask.

Despite being in a tough spot, starting the drive from their own red zone, the Buccaneers’ defense was able to hold up, forcing the Bengals to settle for another field goal.

Bucs 17, Bengals 6

On the ensuing Buccaneers’ possession, Trey Flowers intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the middle of the field that was intended for Cam Brate. And in the blink of an eye, just when fans at Raymond James Stadium thought they were finally seeing something from a Bucs’ offense that had otherwise been a major disappointment this year, they had turned the ball over on consecutive possessions.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bucs’ continued to show a ton of heart. But that didn’t stop them from making some crucial mental mistakes. On a drive that appeared to end with Joe Burrow taking a 20+ yard sack, Lavonte David was called for defensive holding, negating a huge play that had brought the fans at Raymond James to their feet.

After a face-masking penalty from Carlton Davis shortly thereafter, the Bengals capitalized, with Burrow hitting Tee Higgins in the corner of the endzone to give the Bengals their first touchdown of the game. The Bengals then opted to go for two, but a pass intended for Tyler Boyd was broken up by Dee Delaney in the end zone.

Buccaneers 17, Bengals 12

With less than 5 minutes to play in the third quarter, after Russell Gage dropped what should have been an easy first down, the Bucs were facing a third-and-long from their own area. It was then that the Bucs’ offensive line was unable to hold up, and Brady was strip-sacked by multiple Bengals defenders.

This was the third consecutive Bucs’ possession to result in a turnover. Yes, I’m considering the Bucs’ muffed punt a turnover.

With just 13-yards to make up between the line of scrimmage and the endzone, Burrow was able to capitalize on the field position gifted to him from the Bucs’ offense. He connected with Tyler Boyd in the corner of the end zone from the Bucs’ 3-yard line for a touchdown. This time though, he was able to convert the two-point conversion attempt, hitting Tee Higgins shortly thereafter.

Bucs 17, Bengals 20

After the following Buccaneers’ drive saw Leonard Fournette fumble while still in Buccaneer territory, I wasn’t sure if what I was watching was actually happening. It seemed too unfathomable for me to comprehend that an NFL offense was capable of gifting the football to their opponent every time they got the ball, without it being intentional.

But this is the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if they have a chance to shoot themselves in the foot while simultaneously torturing their fanbase on national television, they’re going to do it.

Just a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow capitalized on another Bucs’ turnover with his third passing touchdown of the second half.

Bucs 17, Bengals 27

So in the fourth quarter, trailing by 10 points in a game they were recently leading 17-0, the Bucs were battling their opponent, as well as themselves. After a completion to Mike Evans, Brady went right back to his biggest weapon on the outside, and Evans was able to draw a pass interference penalty bringing Tampa Bay’s offense to midfield.

It was then that disaster struck… again.

Tom Brady was hit as he released the ball, once again intended for Mike Evans, and a diving interception by Bengals linebacker, Germaine Pratt, resulted in the fourth consecutive turnover by the Buccaneers’ offense.

After a solid stand by the Bucs’ defense, Bengals punter, Drue Chrisman, managed to pin the ball at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line. After a completion to Russell Gage in the middle of the field, the Bucs came up just short of the sticks and were forced to punt on 4th and 1 from deep in their own red zone.

A thirteen-play drive by the Bengals ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, to put one final stamp on the Bengals' come-from-behind victory in Tampa.

The Bucs did manage to march the ball down the field, resulting in another touchdown pass from Brady to Gage, but it was too little, too late.

Heartbreaking. Gut-wrenching. Embarrassing. Sad.

No matter what you call it, or how it makes you feel, this game was truly unbelievable. The twists, the turns... the process, the results. It was a tale of two halves. But overall, It's hard to come to grips with how disappointing of a performance this was by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And just like so many of the performances we've seen this season, the Bucs' defense played well enough for them to win the game, but the offense refused to give them that chance.

Final: Buccaneers 23, Bengals 34.

