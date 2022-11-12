Skip to main content

ESPN Analyst on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay: "They Look Old and Slow"

Not the first time Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been put out to pasture while still playing, but are the analysts right this time?

Eventually, someone is going to say Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback needs to retire, and they're going to get their wish. 

Some thought they got it after last season, but the legendary quarterback flipped the script on them all and came back for another run. 

And according to at least one analyst, this less-than-stellar start to the season is due to the Bucs looking similar to a common description of Brady these days. 

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

"They just look old and slow (and disinterested)," Damien Woody said on a recent segment of ESPN's Get Up. "They're not a good football team anymore."

Now I don't know if anyone has called Brady disinterested, and Woody tried to cut himself off before letting that part of his analysis come out. 

Regardless, some have certainly felt the quarterback has been distracted at a minimum, largely due to the perceptions about his divorce and efforts to potentially save the marriage before reaching a breaking point. 

In fact, most point to his return as a key reason the divorce has come to be. 

If it were, then nobody would blame him for having some regrets about coming back, but Brady himself says that's not the case. 

"Zero. No. Definitely not," Brady said when asked if he has any regrets about coming back. "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. You know, I don't really regret those types of things. When I commit to it I mean it, I do my best, and try to give my best to this particular opportunity."

READ MORE: Is Todd Bowles' History with Geno Smith an Advantage?

If what we've seen is the best of Brady in 2022, then the team will have to continue finding some new ways to get elevated performances from the weapons around him. 

In Week 9, that increased production came from rookies running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton, and receiver Scotty Miller, who many questioned openly about having a legitimate spot on the roster just weeks prior. 

Who will step up in Week 10? Well, that part is unknown. But Brady says he's locked in, committed, and giving it his best. 

And doing it regret-free.

