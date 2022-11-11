The NFL is larger than life these days, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know that it's actually a very small circle they operate in.

Whether it's a friend from jobs past or a player you once knew in college or the pros, paths cross on a weekly basis in this business.

Week 10 is no different.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was taken in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft after a stellar career leading the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.

At the time, the head coach of the Jets was Rex Ryan.

But in 2015, Todd Bowles took over the struggling franchise and he and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 10-6 record in that year.

In all, Smith played just three games for Bowles, and started just one.

But working in the same building and Smith being one of the quarterbacks, Bowles certainly got to know him during that time.

"We knew Geno could always spin the ball," Bowles said of the quarterback while meeting with media on Friday. "Obviously, the experience he's had over the years has helped him greatly. He was always smart, he was always heady, he was always a hard worker. I'm glad to see it pan [out] for him - I'm happy to see the success he's having."

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

From the Jets, Smith went on to play for New Jersey's other New York franchise, the Giants, and then on to the Los Angeles Chargers before landing with Seattle in 2018.

Bowles lasted with the Jets until 2018, and then joined forces with former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa the following year.

But if you think their history together will help Bowles prepare his Buccaneers' defense for what Smith and the Seahawks will do offensively, think again.

"No not at all," Bowles said when asked about that topic. "[It was] a different system, different time, different place. He was different, I was different. He's playing well now, I'm in a different place now. It's good to see him playing well - hopefully not [Sunday], but other than that I like what he's doing."

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook