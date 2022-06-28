Former NFL Linebacker Would Rather Play Against Tom Brady Than Peyton Manning

Within the current sports media landscape, it doesn't matter how accomplished you are, someone is always going to try and knock you down a peg.

To be clear, Peyton Manning is undoubtedly one of the greatest, and most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League. So being compared to Manning isn't exactly a damning critique.

But still, this is Tom Brady we're talking about.

Recently, on his ESPN radio show Bart & Haun, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker, Bart Scott, decided to offer his take on how these two legendary quarterbacks stack up.

Scott states, "For me, I'd much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week, than go against Peyton Manning. I believe that's how everybody feels."

Bart Scott is certainly entitled to his opinion, but I have an issue with him trying to speak on others' behalf by claiming this opinion is shared by "everybody".

His co-host, Alan Hahn, goes on to add credibility to Scott's statement based on his experience as a player, "Let's point that out, Bart Scott faced both guys in the playoffs."

To which I say...Yes, Alan, let's point that out.

Thanks to Tom Brady Facts on twitter, it isn't hard to find a comparative analysis of these two players' postseason careers in an easy-to-read graphic.

I hate to make this about Manning vs. Brady though, especially because Peyton Manning has done nothing to incite this sort of discourse. As I mentioned earlier, he is absolutely one of the greatest football players (and minds) the league has ever seen.

There's not much point in digging into the Bart Scott vs. Tom Brady angle here either, especially since so many twitter users decided to give Bart Scott a taste of his own medicine, unleashing an all-out twitter blitz in response to his comments.

As is the case with an increasing number of athletes who have made the transition to media after their playing careers, Bart Scott is simply doing his job. Which is no longer to produce sacks for his football team, but instead to produce click-worthy content for his network. Mission accomplished.

And although Tom Brady will joining Bart Scott as a member of the media in due time, that time has not yet arrived.

In the meantime, Brady will remain focused on adding to his legacy – on the field – as the greatest quarterback of all time.

