Skip to main content

Where Buccaneers Tom Brady and Russell Gage Rank Among New NFL Combinations

Ranked by NFL.com, Brady and Gage give Bucs a powerful new duo to threaten defenses

There are common debates over which NFL team has the best wide receivers, quarterbacks, and the groups combined. 

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at or near the top of all those debates with quarterback Tom Brady teaming up with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. 

READ MORE: Where Byron Leftwich Ranks Among NFL Offensive Play Callers

This offseason, it turns out the Bucs have another top 10 combinations to boast, that of 'Best New Quarterback - Receiver Combo'

"While he might not be a household name, Gage owns the skill set to be a difference-maker in Tampa," writes NFL.com. "Going from a hamstrung offense to playing in the Bucs explosive operation alongside Brady will only help. Last season, Brady became the fifth player in NFL history with 5,000-plus pass yards, 40-plus pass TDs and a 100-plus passer rating in a single season. To say it's a pass-happy offense is an understatement."

Coming in ninth among the 10 duos ranked, it's another new wrinkle in the Bucs fandom experience to have the team's third receiver named among other young stars like A.J. Brown - who ranks seventh with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the fifth-ranked combination of receiver Marquise Brown with quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: Brady Speaks About Future

Former NFC South rival Matt Ryan lands on the list at No. 3 as a new quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts teaming up with receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

While the Los Angeles Rams sent Tampa Bay out of the postseason this last year they also lost receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods during the offseason. 

Of course, they also gained Allen Robinson who finally broke free of the Chicago Bears, combining with quarterback Matthew Stafford as the eigth-best new duo of the eyar. 

The one team coming in behind the Buccaneers' new combination in this group is Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

6BCD93DD-D9A6-41A0-8CF4-8542F70E120F
News

Rob Gronkowski shares message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fanbase

By Caleb Skinner30 minutes ago
Capture
News

BREAKING: Rob Gronkowski is retiring from football

By Dustin Lewis1 hour ago
USATSI_16565335
News

Did Rob Gronkowski hint at a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

By Caleb Skinner5 hours ago
EA738D7C-CB7E-4256-B338-C66272B093C4
News

Top NFL Teams to Land Bucccaneers’ Quarterback Tom Brady in 2023

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
9B5DDB9E-AB4F-483D-8035-06A032E9C994
News

Is It Time For Buccaneers to Move On From WR Tyler Johnson?

By David HarrisonJun 20, 2022
4D6A6C53-7C6C-4D5F-8621-99DA5B5852F4
News

Buccaneers wide receiver proposed in trade with Baltimore Ravens

By David HarrisonJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18502584
News

Tom Brady shares future with Tampa Bay beyond 2022

By Dustin LewisJun 17, 2022
Brian Poole, Florida Gators
News

NFL Cornerback Holding Free Youth Football Camp in Tampa Area

By David HarrisonJun 17, 2022