Where Buccaneers Tom Brady and Russell Gage Rank Among New NFL Combinations

There are common debates over which NFL team has the best wide receivers, quarterbacks, and the groups combined.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at or near the top of all those debates with quarterback Tom Brady teaming up with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

This offseason, it turns out the Bucs have another top 10 combinations to boast, that of 'Best New Quarterback - Receiver Combo'.

"While he might not be a household name, Gage owns the skill set to be a difference-maker in Tampa," writes NFL.com. "Going from a hamstrung offense to playing in the Bucs explosive operation alongside Brady will only help. Last season, Brady became the fifth player in NFL history with 5,000-plus pass yards, 40-plus pass TDs and a 100-plus passer rating in a single season. To say it's a pass-happy offense is an understatement."

Coming in ninth among the 10 duos ranked, it's another new wrinkle in the Bucs fandom experience to have the team's third receiver named among other young stars like A.J. Brown - who ranks seventh with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the fifth-ranked combination of receiver Marquise Brown with quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Former NFC South rival Matt Ryan lands on the list at No. 3 as a new quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts teaming up with receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

While the Los Angeles Rams sent Tampa Bay out of the postseason this last year they also lost receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods during the offseason.

Of course, they also gained Allen Robinson who finally broke free of the Chicago Bears, combining with quarterback Matthew Stafford as the eigth-best new duo of the eyar.

The one team coming in behind the Buccaneers' new combination in this group is Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.

