Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady won't be far apart following separation

Even with their divorce on the horizon, Gisele and Tom Brady won't be far from one another.

The rumor mill and speculation regarding the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen has been put to rest now that both have come out confirming the reports that they are divorcing after being married for 13 years. However, even with the news, the media surrounding the two will still run rampant with what happens now that the separation is imminent.

After the official announcement of the divorce, the question became what the two would do when it came to their children. Would they be co-parenting or would one of them have majority custody over them? The question seems to be answered as both Gisele and Brady play pivotal roles in their children's lives. 

Brady is currently building a home in Miami beach and, as recently reported by TMZ, Gisele has recently closed on an $11.5 million home that is located across the street from where Brady's is being built. This move makes it easy for the co-parenting method of raising their children. It allows them both to be close enough that either parent can be there for them at a moment's notice.

In a report from PEOPLE, this seemed to be the plan all along - for both parents to have full access to the children.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” the source told PEOPLE. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the source continues. “They’re not vindictive like that.” 

