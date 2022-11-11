Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opportunity to win their second straight game on Sunday when the team matches up with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. This is a big contest at the mid-season mark as the Buccaneers and Seahawks both lead their respective divisions and are firmly in the playoff hunt.

Tampa Bay will have to get it done without at least three players - including two starters. The team released its latest injury report on Thursday as wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell continued to miss practice. According to the Buccaneers, the trio will remain in the United States while the team is abroad.

Gage has missed the last two games with a tricky hamstring injury. Overall, he's appeared in seven contests, with four starts, and has compiled 29 catches for 231 yards (8 YPC, career-low) and one touchdown. Like with Gage, Goedeke's injury will keep him sidelined for the third straight weekend. His inconsistent play had Nick Leverett beginning to take some of his snaps anyway. Russell was elevated to the active roster in late October but hasn't recorded any statistics.

On the bright side, the Buccaneers upgraded Julio Jones (knee/rest) to a full participant after he missed Wednesday's practice. Plus, starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) are trending towards returns against Seattle after back-to-back days of full participation.

Tampa Bay travels to Germany for an international matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The game will be held at 9:30 a.m. eastern time which equates to 3:30 p.m. in Munich.

