Skip to main content

Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

Tampa Bay departed for Germany on Thursday and three members of the squad were absent.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opportunity to win their second straight game on Sunday when the team matches up with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. This is a big contest at the mid-season mark as the Buccaneers and Seahawks both lead their respective divisions and are firmly in the playoff hunt.

READ MORE: Tom Brady fired up for "epic game" in Germany

Tampa Bay will have to get it done without at least three players - including two starters. The team released its latest injury report on Thursday as wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell continued to miss practice. According to the Buccaneers, the trio will remain in the United States while the team is abroad.

Gage has missed the last two games with a tricky hamstring injury. Overall, he's appeared in seven contests, with four starts, and has compiled 29 catches for 231 yards (8 YPC, career-low) and one touchdown. Like with Gage, Goedeke's injury will keep him sidelined for the third straight weekend. His inconsistent play had Nick Leverett beginning to take some of his snaps anyway. Russell was elevated to the active roster in late October but hasn't recorded any statistics.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the bright side, the Buccaneers upgraded Julio Jones (knee/rest) to a full participant after he missed Wednesday's practice. Plus, starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) are trending towards returns against Seattle after back-to-back days of full participation. 

Tampa Bay travels to Germany for an international matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The game will be held at 9:30 a.m. eastern time which equates to 3:30 p.m. in Munich.

READ MORE: Buccaneers listed in latest betting odds for Odell Beckham Jr.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19288080
News

Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Dustin Lewis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (left) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) discuss strategy during a game.
News

Does Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Have Answers for Fixing Offense?

By David Harrison
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott (center, in Buccaneers sweatshirt) joined Seattle Seahawks great Shaun Alexander (left side on a knee) as part of an NFL initiative to continue its overseas influence in Vilseck, Germany.
News

Buccaneers and Seahawks Legends Join Military Members as NFL Expands Overseas Influence

By David Harrison
USATSI_19309269
News

Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds Have Fallen

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_15086109
News

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19118651
News

Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie

By Collin Haalboom
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott (40) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions.
News

Buccaneers Legend Mike Alstott Says Young Players 'Starting to Find Their Role'

By David Harrison
USATSI_19386339
News

Buccaneers' rookie earns NFC Player of the Week honors after win against Rams

By Dustin Lewis