Skip to main content

Hall of Fame running back impressed by Tom Brady's longevity

In an interview with Reuters, Emmitt Smith empathized with Tom Brady's decision to unretire and continue his career.

Since his announcement that he was returning for his 23rd season, Tom Brady has been the topic of conversation on many media outlets.

In a Reuters interview with Hall of Fame running back and the NFL’s all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, Smith feels the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller still has the elite traits that have made him arguably the best football player of all time.

READ MORE: Is Bucs Roster Ready for Another Super Bowl Run?

“It's kind of hard to walk away when you are that elite. He is taking care of his body, his mind. He's still sharp, still throws the ball well, still has arm strength," Smith told Reuters.

“(He has) a lot of things that a lot of young quarterbacks don't have these days," said Smith.

"So yeah, it's kind of hard to walk away from the game when you've been involved with this business a long time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are the next ones up, Brady was having an MVP caliber season last year before the injury bug derailed the high-scoring Bucs offense.

Smith is one of the former greats that saw a decline in play the longer his career went. It’s an interesting point to hear how he identifies that Brady’s play is still amongst the upper echelon of NFL quarterback play.

READ MORE: Which Quarterbacks Are Attending Voluntary Workouts?

With just about the entire offense returning for the 2022 season, and Brady still playing well, we will see if the Bucs can contend again this fall for a Super Bowl trophy.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook 

James Cook
News

Analyst Identifies Ideal Buccaneers Combo in NFL Draft

By David Harrison11 minutes ago
CC6A9956-56A4-4C2A-8B76-17309F6B7C05
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers voluntary workouts underway

By Caleb Skinner1 hour ago
USATSI_16581395
News

Buccaneers' quarterbacks attend voluntary workouts, besides Tom Brady

By Caleb Skinner2 hours ago
4FAE96A5-A61F-418B-8EB1-C81714A3D3B9
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round Mock Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 11, 2022
2FB1289A-99BF-4013-BA2E-A86B9D2CAC95
News

Mock Draft: Three Top-5 Quarterbacks and Buccaneers make intriguing trade

By David HarrisonApr 11, 2022
7C9F33C8-DB7D-432A-BF2D-1484995FFD9D
News

Buccaneers Roster Ready-Made for a Super Bowl run in 2022

By David HarrisonApr 11, 2022
4CC0882A-4333-4E76-8418-A88A6AA8F66D
News

Rob Gronkowski confirms the team he would play for in 2022

By David HarrisonApr 10, 2022
D.K. Metcalf
News

Is Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf headed to a Buccaneers’ rival?

By David HarrisonApr 10, 2022