When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs last season, most everybody pointed to injuries as the cause.

After beating the Rams in Week 9 of the current season, the Bucs got a much-needed win in a season that has seen its fair share of injuries and many more things that have derailed the team's efforts thus far.

Still, the last-minute win could eventually prove to be a turning point. A spark, as it were.

But that's for the future to tell. For now, what we know is that Tampa Bay ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings entering the week, but sits in the upper portion in this one.

Rising three spots to No. 15 overall the Bucs still trail other division leaders like the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking of Seattle, sitting at 6-3 and behind the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers in this week's power rankings, a win over them in Germany this weekend could catapult the Buccaneers back into the top 12.

Currently, three NFC South teams fill in spots 15 to 20, with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 17 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 19.

The Carolina Panthers are pulling up the rear of the division, and are just one spot out of dead last, ahead of only the Houston Texans.

