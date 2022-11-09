Tom Brady Admits He Still Watches Every Patriots Game

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent 20 years of their respective NFL careers together. One is considered the greatest quarterback of all time, while the other is in the conversation as one of the greatest coaching minds ever. After spending 20 years together there are bound to be differences between two alpha males when it comes to how things should be done/handled within the organization and during the game. Belichick and Brady reached that point after twenty years and the former decided it was time for a clean slate after a messy and turbulent year in Foxborough.

After time away from each and space growing between the two, it seems that both greats have let bygones be bygones. After becoming the first-ever player in NFL history to pass for 100,000 yards, Brady's former coach, Bill Belichick heaped praise on the achievement saying it was "amazing" and a "great accomplishment."

After hearing Belichick's comments, Brady had nothing but positive things to say on his SiriusXM show, "Let's Go!", regarding his former head coach and the team he spent 20 years with before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

“Believe me, all those years with [Belichick] in my ear, I can hear that as if he were right next to me,” Brady exclaimed to his co-host, Jim Gray, on his weekly podcast, Let’s Go. “We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world. He’s a great competitor.”

“What an amazing coach he is and how he prepares the team to win. He’s done it year in and year out. He’s 22 wins away from an amazing milestone,” said Brady, alluding to Belichick’s own historical pursuit, closing in on Don Shula’s all-time wins record. “I have no doubt he’s going to get it. I watch that team every week and am impressed by how they prepare and the accountability the organization has. It always starts at the top.”

It is clear that both Brady and Belichick have mutual respect and love for one another, even after everything they went through. They pay close attention to what the other is doing and give credit where credit is due. We probably will never see the two on the same sideline again, but I imagine one day we will see Brady and Belichick side-by-side once again.

