Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?

After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game the elephant in the room became larger as everyone's eyes are now on Brady to make a decision regarding his future.

The decision has yet to be made, but Brady ultimately has three choices he can make: continue his career and return to Tampa Bay, retire, or continue his career with another team.

Appearing on Paramount+'s Inside the NFL, Tom Brady's good friend and former New England Patriot teammate, Julian Edelman, spoke on what he thinks Brady will do with his future.

Edelman doesn't quite have direct knowledge or inside information on what Brady is going to do next, but he does feel as if the 'GOAT's' time in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers is over.

"If he has another season, it's not gonna be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said. "Tom's a businessman, Tom's a smart guy. He's gonna do exactly what he did when he left New England. He's gonna go to the best situation that helps him win, if he wants to continue his playing career," Edelman said. "I don't know. He'll probably sit these next two weeks, and he'll hang out with his family, and he'll assess the situation. I'm sure he has a routine now, because he's probably been thinking about this these last three or four years, 'Am I gonna play, am I not gonna play?'"

Brady is a smart guy. He will take everything into account and listen to every pitch out there before making a decision on how he wants his future to play out. Thinking that he is completely done with Tampa Bay, however, is misguided as staying put would allow him to enjoy the game he is so passionate about as well as allow him to be close to his kids - who he is co-parenting with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Being one of Brady's closest friends does give Edelman key access to one of this off-season's biggest questions and the retired wide receiver plans on trying to find out exactly what is on Brady's mind.

"I'll give him a call and bug him a couple of times, and see if he'll give me anything," Edelman said. "He probably won't. But I'll let you guys know in a couple weeks."

