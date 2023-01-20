Tampa Bay Buccaneers Making Changes to Defensive Staff

Although the modifications to Todd Bowles' defensive staff were minimal, overall, the Bucs conducted a major shakeup on Thursday, parting ways with a total of six assistants.

After such an abysmal performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in 2022, it shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone that numerous members of the Bucs' offensive coaching staff were relieved of their duties on Thursday.

It starts at the top, and no one bears more responsibility for the Bucs' inept offense than their [former] offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich. In addition to Leftwich, numerous other offensive coaches were fired. Including: Todd McNair (running backs), Kevin Garver (receivers), Jeff Kastl (offensive quality control).

That wasn't the extent of the house cleaning in Tampa, though. With Todd Bowles never having the chance to hire his own coaching staff, it makes sense that he may want to make some alterations to that portion of the coaching staff as well.

And that's exactly what happened.

The Buccaneers went on to announce that they have also fired their Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Lori Locust, who had spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers in that role.

When she was hired by Bruce Arians in 2019, she became the first female position coach in the NFL and was just the third full-time female assistant coach in the history of the league.

Locust bid farewell to the Buccaneers organization, coaching staff, and fans via Twitter shortly after the news was announced.

The only other change to the defensive staff was Outside Linebackers Coach, Bob Sanders, who announced his retirement.

Although the modifications to Bowles' defensive staff were minimal, overall, the Bucs conducted a major shakeup on Thursday, parting ways with a total of six assistants.

Todd Bowles provided this statement following the announcement.

It's important for the Buccaneers to make these changes as early in the offseason as possible. Which they've done. This provides them with a greater pool of candidates to choose from when it comes to considering potential replacements for all of the coaching positions that are now vacant within the organization.

