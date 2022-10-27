Kurt Warner Believes It's Time for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Retire

Yes, Tom Brady is 45 years old. Yes, the greatest to ever do it retired after the 2021-22 NFL season just to in-retire 40 days later. Yes, this is the worst start to a season in Brady’s career since 2002. But, is it actually time for the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen to hang his cleats up?

Former 12-year NFL veteran quarterback and Hall of Famer, Kurt Warner, believes it is.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Warner discussed why he thinks it is time for both Brady and fellow quarterback Aaron Rodgers to call it quits.

“I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," Warner said. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.'"

Both Brady and Rodgers have looked like shells of the quarterbacks they used to be this season. Both quarterbacks have struggled on the field as well as rounding up their teammates to show any sort of motivation to change things around.

It has been reported over and over that Brady, specifically, has been dealing with personal issues regarding his involvement with his family and the possibility of a divorce from his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Warner spoke on how later in his career how doing more around football took him away from his family - something that can possibly be seen happening with Brady.

“Another reason why those last couple years I was doing more and more and more [was] because I felt like there was more expected of me or there was more I needed to do for us to be successful," Warner said. "It started to take more and more away from my family and my time, and again, me physically to be able to give them the time and effort that I wanted, because my mind was always on other things. So all of that really just kinda played into why I made that decision, but it's hard."

Brady loves the game more than anything. The camaraderie, the passion, the fans, everything about the game encapsulates who Tom is. But sometimes, as Warner says, you can’t let retirement be the end all be all.

"It's not being defeated," Warner said. "That's not saying you can't do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them."

