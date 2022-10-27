Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.

Baltimore has had some struggles of its own as the Ravens have yet to win two games in a row during star quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract year. Coveted tight end Mark Andrews did not practice during the short week and is questionable leading up to kickoff. However, he's never missed a game during his career. Jackson's playmaking ability could be the difference against a Tampa Bay defense that is expected to be without four members of the secondary; safety Logan Ryan, safety Antoine Winfield Jr, cornerback Carlton Davis, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. To say the least, the Buccaneers' depth will be heavily tested.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the offense have an opportunity to bounce back against one of the worst defenses in the league. The Ravens allow 366.4 yards per game which ranks fifth-worst through seven games this season. Ball security will be crucial as Baltimore has forced 14 total turnovers.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers try to prevent a three-game losing streak.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The past two weeks have simply been embarrassing for Tampa Bay. Losses to Pittsburgh and Carolina (who had just traded away its franchise star and a starting wide receiver) are inexcusable for a team that considered itself a Super Bowl contender prior to the season. The Buccaneers have looked like anything but with the halfway mark quickly approaching.

That's a scary reality for a team that's trying to stave off a three-game losing streak against Baltimore. Jackson has had his ups and down but he's playing Tampa Bay at the perfect time. The Buccaneers will be missing four members of their secondary and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is questionable for the contest.

From top to bottom, the franchise doesn't feel like it's on the same page right now and the injuries certainly don't help. I feel more comfortable rolling with Baltimore this week.

Season Prediction Record: 5-2

Ravens 34, Buccaneers 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

For the most part, the Baltimore Ravens are coming into this game healthy with one eye being kept on star tight end Mark Andrews. On the other hand, the Buccaneers are still waiting on the return of multiple starters including Akiem Hicks, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Luke Goedeke, Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Tom Brady is coming off of a game where his offense never found the endzone... Against one of the lowest performing teams in the league missing multiple stars in the Carolina Panthers. I think Brady will want to bounce back while being at home on primetime but the lack of motivation on both sides of the ball and on that sideline doesn't help boost my confidence that this team will win against Lamar Jackson.

Season Prediction Record: 3-4

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 17

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

Hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and to find it the Bucs can’t just follow the path they’re on, but instead will need to find something explosive to burst through the mound they’re buried under.

Bad news is, I don’t see that happening on a short week with more key players out than they had days to even game plan for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Maybe next week.

Season Prediction Record: 2-5

Ravens 24, Buccaneers 10

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

Smack dab in the middle of what has been the most disappointing stretch of the Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are in desperate need of a victory. Unfortunately for them, they are going to need to beat a very talented Baltimore Ravens team in order to do so. Despite some flaws of their own, the Ravens are still led by the most electrifying athlete the league has ever seen at the quarterback position in Lamar Jackson. To complicate matters even further, the Bucs will be short-handed. They'll be missing three of their starters on defense, including their two best defensive backs.

Regardless of the injuries, the Bucs will need to play significantly better than they have (on both sides of the ball) over the past several weeks if they have any hope of winning this football game. The need for improvement doesn't apply strictly to the players though, as Byron Leftwich has rightfully fallen under fire for his predictably ineffective offensive scheme and play calling, while Todd Bowles is already starting to feel the pressure just seven games into his second tenure as an NFL head coach.

Bucs fans are crying from the rooftops for an effort that will be better than what they've seen so far this year, and although I expect a better performance than last week, I don't see the Buccaneers overcoming their struggles on short rest against a strong Baltimore Ravens team.

Season Prediction Record: 4-3* (got married in week 3)

Ravens 24, Buccaneers 16

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Bucs are in a downfall after losing 4 out of their last 5 games. There have been questions left and right regarding how they are going to fix things. The offense can’t sustain drives and the defense has looked less than sharp with missed tackles and missed assignments. Even with many NFL teams sitting right around .500, the Bucs look and rank the worst in many statistical categories.

Don’t expect things to change overnight, as they deal with a short week of rest heading into a Thursday night primetime showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are the better team right now and I personally don’t see the Bucs standing much of a chance in this one.

Season Prediction Record: 3-4

Ravens 34, Buccaneers 13

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

The Buccaneers haven’t played well this season and it would be tough to say that they will bounce back against a team like the Baltimore Ravens. However, this thing has to get better eventually, right? I think the Buccaneers come away win a win here.

Season Prediction record: 5-2

Buccaneers 21, Ravens 17

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

At this point in the season, the Buccaneers are regressing and the Ravens are looking to make a playoff run. Baltimore has its eyes set on taking down a vulnerable Tampa squad.

Season Prediction Record: 4-3

Ravens 30, Buccaneers 10

CONSENSUS: Baltimore (6-1)

