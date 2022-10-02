Scotty Miller's 39-yard touchdown catch from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the 2020 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers was a big moment.

Not only was it a huge momentum grab that helped the Bucs secure a 10-point lead on their way to a Super Bowl win later that year, but it was also a sign of just how good Miller could be with Brady under center.

The speed receiver nicknamed 'Scooter' finished the game with two catches and 36 yards as his only other catch in that game resulted in a loss of yards.

The touchdown, as big as it was, was the last time Brady targeted Miller that postseason.

Perhaps that, and not the touchdown was the real sign of things to come.

In last year's playoffs, Miller had one catch on one target in Tampa Bay's Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had four catches on six targets in the team's Divisional Round loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

In the regular season, the Buccaneers are 2-2 when Miller has more than three receptions.

Bottom line, Miller may be exciting, but so far he's far from a catalyst for consistent success. Even when he's doing well as an individual.

"Pressed into a larger role with three receivers out, Miller had five targets Sunday but managed just one catch for 4 yards, and if you add in a false start penalty he committed, he contributed negative net yards to the offense," noted Greg Auman of The Athletic following the Bucs' home opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. "He also failed to catch a lateral on a trick play that wound up a 12-yard loss in the fourth quarter."

As exciting as 2020 was, Miller received more targets and had more catches and yards in that one season than he has in the other two and a quarter seasons he's had outside of that, combined.

To Auman's point, he's actually currently on pace to have a career-high 73 targets this season.

But Miller is on pace to turn those targets into just 22 receptions. A catch rate under 31 percent.

Because of Miller's inability to capitalize on his opportunity with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage all fighting injuries (and a suspension for Evans) it's highly unlikely he'll actually see those targets.

But it's a shame, because a guy so many fans wanted to see take the next step, has instead stumbled when it matters the most.

And Evans' return this week, along with Godwin and Jones' progression towards full health means his window is closing.

The question is: Will it open again? Or is this the last time we see a guy like Kaylon Geiger Sr. sent to the practice squad so Miller can get yet another opportunity to be one of Brady's favorite targets?

