Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are back on the field on Sunday night to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). Both teams will be looking to bounce back in week 3 after falling to their respective opponents. Tampa Bay lost to Green Bay at home while Kansas fell to previously winless Indianapolis on the road.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

Two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, headline this matchup. While Brady got the best of Mahomes on the golf course over the summer, now they'll get an opportunity to battle it out on the field for the first time since Super Bowl LV.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is already listed as out while wide receiver Breshad Perriman is doubtful. Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Donovan Smith, and Russell Gage will all test things out pregame after being reported as questionable. Godwin, Jones, and Smith have been unable to suit up since week 1. Their presence on offense would be vital for a unit that has struggled to find consistency.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Tampa Bay tries to bounce back.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night in Tampa? It should be a pretty fun evening as the Buccaneers look to get back to their winning ways. It won't be an easy task against the Chiefs.

Once again, Tampa Bay's defense will have to show up in a big way to limit Kansas City. There's no telling which version of the Buccaneers' offense we'll get this weekend with Donovan Smith and three of the top four wide receivers listed as questionable leading up to the game.

The uncertainty in availability has me more comfortable in riding with Kansas City. Plus, the Chiefs should come out focused after losing to an average Indianapolis team last week. Mike Evans is back but it won't be quite enough.

Season record: 3-0

Chiefs 24, Buccaneers 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This game feels primed for the Buccaneers to bounce back, certainly under the helm of Tom Brady and his competitive nature. Mike Evans will make his return which will bring much help to that wide receiver room that made mistakes all throughout the game last week. Tampa Bay continuously shot themselves in the foot last Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and were lucky to keep the score as close to what it was.

If the Bucs can get something clicking on offense, take away the mistakes, and the defensive side can play another strong game, I like Tampa Bay to be able to handle Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night football.

Both teams are not happy and I feel like both want to make a statement on primetime television in Raymond James Stadium.

Season record: 1-2

Buccaneers 27, Chiefs 24

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

Mike Evans means more to the Bucs offense than many outside the organization realize, and having him back to face the Chiefs is huge. On top of it, we haven’t seen Tampa Bay’s defense play a stretch like it has the past three weeks since the Super Bowl run, and Kansas City has already proven it couldn’t match up.

Season record: 1-2

Buccaneers 24, Chiefs 21

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

Although this Super Bowl LV rematch will provide much of the same intrigue as the last time these two teams met -- primarily based on the overall quality of each team -- there will be plenty of differences this time around. Although the Chiefs will be without arguably their most explosive offensive weapon (Tyreek Hill), they are still very dangerous. A lot of that has to do with their completely revamped offensive line -- and of course, the presence of both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The Bucs, with their 45-year-old quarterback at the helm, are still finding their way on offense this season. They'll continue to gain continuity -- without several key pieces of their offensive line, and the greatest tight end of all time, Rob Gronkowski -- but it may take some time. With several talented wide receivers set to rejoin the team this week, I expect more production on that side of the ball. Paired with an elite defense, and a feisty crowd at Raymond James, I think the Bucs' offense will find the endzone a few more times this week, and the Bucs prevail at home, for the first time this season.

Season record: 3-0* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 24, Chiefs 17

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Bucs' game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs was in limbo for much of the week as Hurricane Ian looked as if it was headed straight for Tampa Bay. Ian took an alternative route south of the area which has allowed for the Week 4 game to be played primetime on Sunday night.

The Bucs' offense has been abysmal so far this season and even if they get some of their playmakers back from injury they have a ton to figure out. Mistake after mistake has not allowed them to get into a rhythm and cost them their last game vs. the Packers. However, the offense should be able to get good looks against a Chiefs' defense that is slightly below average.

The defense will need to get off to a hot start and not allow the team to get behind early. The Chiefs OL has improved this season so it will be imperative that they don't overlook them. Being able to get to Patrick Mahomes will be key along with forcing turnovers.

If the Buccaneers' offense can FINALLY get going they will have a decent shot at coming away with this one. The uncertainty of this past week may have an effect on them, but being the professionals they are we should see the team be focused for a huge matchup.

Ultimately, I believe the Chiefs are in a much better spot and a more balanced team as a whole. The only chance Tampa has in this one is to get their offense going and I am not sure you can fix that in a week.

Season record: 1-2

Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 21

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

I am not sure about this game for the Buccaneers. It almost feels like a trap game just as it was last week. With the Chiefs coming off a loss, I think we see Kansas City bounce back and come away with a close win.

Season record: 3-0

Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 20

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need to get their offense moving if they want to consistently win games and perform well against good opponents like the Chiefs. With that being said the Chiefs are ahead of the Bucs this season and I see that reflecting on the scoreboard.

Season record: 2-1

Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 20

CONSENSUS: Kansas City (4-3)

READ MORE: Tom Brady sends subtle message to team following first loss of the season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook