LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) hit the road following three consecutive home games to take on the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). The Buccaneers are beginning to hit their stride after dealing with injuries early in the season while the Steelers are still finding their footing after making the switch to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh was dominated last week in Buffalo, 38-3. Pickett threw for over 300 yards but he failed to throw a touchdown pass. He's tossed four interceptions to zero touchdowns while being sacked three times during his first two NFL appearances. Tampa Bay will try to make it tough on the former Heisman finalist with a variety of blitzes.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Julio Jones, tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Logan Ryan, safety Mike Edwards, and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are inactive for Tampa Bay.

— Quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Cam Sutton, cornerback Ahkello Withersppon, cornerback Levi Wallace, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, guard Kendrick Green, and tight end Pat Freiermuth are inactive for Pittsburgh.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Pittsburgh wins the toss and defers. Tampa Bay will start with the football.

— The opening kickoff goes for a touchback and the Buccaneers begin at their own 25.

— Leonard Fournette earns one yards on a run to the right side.

— Wide receiver Chris Godwin drops a pass over the middle to bring up 3rd and 9.

— Tom Brady is hit as he throws and the ball goes low. Three and out for the Buccaneers.

— Jake Camarda's punt goes for just 40 yards and Pittsburgh takes over in decent field position.

— Kenny Pickett completes his first three passes to advance inside the Tampa Bay 40.

— Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. brings down Najee Harris for a four yard loss.

— Tampa Bay forces an incompletion on third down but roughing the passer on Devin White extends Pittsburgh's drive.

— Two runs bring up third down for the Steelers in the red zone.

— False start pushes it back to 3rd and 11.

— Pickett scrambles and comes up just short of the fourth down. The offense is staying on the field.

— Jaylen Warren goes up the middle and earns just enough for the conversion. 1st and goal for Pittsburgh.

— Pickett dumps out to Harris for the first touchdown pass of his NFL career. The Steelers made that look way too easy.

— Pittsburgh leads 7-0 with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter.

— Rachaad White returns the kickoff to the Tampa Bay 27.

— Fournette finds 13 yards to the left for a first down.

— Brady hits Mike Evans for 20 yards and his first completion of the game.

— Two runs from Fournette make it third and short.

— Brady throws to White out of the backfield for a conversion.

— Myles Jack deflects a pass intended for Brate that likely would've gone for a touchdown.

— Brady throws low to Godwin again and it's incomplete. Field goal unit trotting out for the Buccaneers.

— Ryan Succop connects from 30 yards out. Pittsburgh leads 7-3 with 2:50 remaining in the quarter.

— Ko Kieft and the Buccaneers kickoff coverage team pin the Steelers at their own 13.

— Winfield Jr. flies off the edge on a blitz and sacks Pickett at the 4.

— Pittsburgh punts and Tampa Bay takes over at its own 46.

— Brady finds Godwin for 22 yards.

— White goes up the middle for eight yards.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay has a 1st and 10 at the Pittsburgh 25 to begin the second quarter.

— Evans makes his second catch of the day to move the offense into the red zone.

— Brady to Russell Gage makes it 1st and goal.

— Fournette is stuffed in the backfield to bring up 3rd and goal from the 5.

— Cam Heyward sacks Brady and the Buccaneers will have to kick another field goal.

— Succop is pure from 27 yards out. Steelers lead 7-6 with 11:01 remaining until the half.

— Kieft makes another tackle on kickoff coverage to stop Pittsburgh at its own 19.

— Harris finds 14 yards to the right side for a first down.

— George Pickens gets the ball on a reverse but the Buccaneers limit the damage to one yard.

— Holding on the Steelers pushes them back.

— Pickett checks down on 3rd and 15 to get closer to field goal range. 55-yard kick coming up.

— The kick hits the crossbar and bounces in. Pittsburgh leads 10-6 with 4:06 to play until the half.

