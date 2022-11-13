Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Buccaneers and Seahawks face off in Germany.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) snapped their winning streak in epic fashion last weekend as the team overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter courtesy of Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers have a chance to earn another big against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) abroad in Munich, Germany. This is a matchup of two teams who are leading their respective divisions at this point of the season.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

It's only week 10 but this contest could have big ramifications on Tampa Bay's playoff seeding when the postseason arrives. The Seahawks haven't missed a beat despite dealing star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and breakout rookie running back, Kenneth Walker, have found a rhythm offensively while the pass-rush is one of the best in the league. Smith has compiled a 15-4 TD/INT ratio and Walker has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games.

BucsGameday will be providing live updates throughout the day on BucsGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Nolan Turner, wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, linebacker JJ Russell, and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat are inactive for Tampa Bay

Scroll to Continue

Read More

— Running back Tony Jones Jr, safety Teez Tabor, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, defensive end L.J. Collier, and offensive tackle Jake Curhan are inactive for Seattle.

— Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is active during pregame and warming up. This would be his first appearance since suffering a concussion against the Carolina Panthers on October 23.

— Tight end Cameron Brate is also active and it appears he'll be back after suffering a concussion and neck injury earlier in the year. Brate has only appeared in one game since October 2.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19286746
News

Buccaneers' Starter Nearly Missed the Trip to Munich Due to Passport Issues

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_16834111
News

Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Head Overseas Looking to Extend NFC South Lead

By Collin Haalboom
2C559A0E-3E88-4E65-A394-53AD44949494
News

ESPN Analyst on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay: "They Look Old and Slow"

By David Harrison
A787A657-B8AA-4CA3-A2B7-941ACCF174C1
News

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady won't be far apart following separation

By Caleb Skinner
Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 4.19.14 PM
News

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

By Caleb Skinner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.
News

Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles History With Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Help Secure Victory?

By David Harrison
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans rank lower than many might expect according to a recent study.
News

Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?

By David Harrison
USATSI_19224953
News

Buccaneers Star Defender Set to Return Sunday Against Seahawks

By Logan Robinson