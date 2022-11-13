LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) snapped their winning streak in epic fashion last weekend as the team overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter courtesy of Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers have a chance to earn another big against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) abroad in Munich, Germany. This is a matchup of two teams who are leading their respective divisions at this point of the season.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

It's only week 10 but this contest could have big ramifications on Tampa Bay's playoff seeding when the postseason arrives. The Seahawks haven't missed a beat despite dealing star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and breakout rookie running back, Kenneth Walker, have found a rhythm offensively while the pass-rush is one of the best in the league. Smith has compiled a 15-4 TD/INT ratio and Walker has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games.

BucsGameday will be providing live updates throughout the day on BucsGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Nolan Turner, wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, linebacker JJ Russell, and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat are inactive for Tampa Bay

— Running back Tony Jones Jr, safety Teez Tabor, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, defensive end L.J. Collier, and offensive tackle Jake Curhan are inactive for Seattle.

— Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is active during pregame and warming up. This would be his first appearance since suffering a concussion against the Carolina Panthers on October 23.

— Tight end Cameron Brate is also active and it appears he'll be back after suffering a concussion and neck injury earlier in the year. Brate has only appeared in one game since October 2.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook