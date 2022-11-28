Major Injury Update on Bucs' All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' All-Pro Offensive Star Suffers Injury Against Browns

After being carted off and the broadcast not showing the replay of the injury, the worst was assumed. With the X-ray on Wirfs' ankle coming back negative, it was all about the extent of the injury and how long it would keep one of the Bucs' best linemen off the field. According to Ian Rapport, Wirfs could miss up to a month due to the ankle injury - lining him up to still return before the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers have already had to deal with a massive shuffle along their offensive line this season, so losing Wirfs for any amount of time is not ideal for a team fighting to make the playoffs; especially one that is struggling to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

READ MORE: Jacoby Brissett Takes Subtle Jab at Tom Brady After Buccaneers Loss

During Wirfs' absence, expect veteran offensive tackle Josh Wells to get the start on the offensive line. Wells is no Wirfs, but he should be serviceable enough even with a tough slate of games against the 49ers, Bengals, and Cardinals coming up.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook