Buccaneers' All-Pro Offensive Star Suffers Likely Season Ending Injury

There's no denying that Tristan Wirfs is one of the most reliable, dominant, and important players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster.

In fact, he's one of the best players in the entire league.

It's a cruel twist of fate.

The Buccaneers had no business being in overtime vs. the Jacoby Brissett led Cleveland Browns to begin with. But, with how this year has gone, it's no surprise they were still on the field beyond four-quarters of play.

As infuriating as this Buccaneers' loss is, it was during the Buccaneers' second drive of overtime when disaster really struck.

According to FOX in-game analyst, Jonathon Vilma, Tristan Wirfs suffered a serious and gruesome injury when Cleveland Browns' linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, landed on Wirfs' leg in an exposed position.

Vilma described the play to the audience but stated that they would not show the replay.

After laying on the ground for several minutes, Wirfs was carted off. And in true Tristan Wirfs fashion, he managed to get onto the cart and bid farewell to the crowd, without any sort of pain on his face.

Tristan Wirfs is a warrior.

Beyond being a superbly talented player, he is durable, intelligent, and a hell of a teammate.

This loss of Tristan Wirfs stings really bad for this football team. Even more than the heart-breaking loss they just suffered at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. A team who had lost 6 of their last 7 games, coming into this one.

We'll wait for specifics regarding the nature of Wirfs' injury, as those details become public, but it doesn't take a doctor to understand that this injury isn't good. Chances are, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their most valuable players for the remainder of this 2022 season.

A season that although it isn't done, most fans of the Buccaneers could do without.

