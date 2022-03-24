Skip to main content

Mike Evans Family Foundation sees massive surge in donations

WR Mike Evans' charity sees massive surge in donations after restructuring contract with Buccanneers.

Mike Evans and his wife, Ashli, started the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017 which sets out to improve the lives of children in need and families impacted by domestic violence. A large portion of the money that is raised through the foundation is put into scholarships for kids to be able to attend college.

Free agency hit earlier this month and with that Evans again agreed to restructure his contract so that the Bucs could sign as many impact players as possible for another championship run. Once that happened an initiative started for his foundation that saw steady donations of $13 (the number that Evans wears on the football field).

It comes as no surprise that the Buccaneers faithful would do all they can to help support the star wide receiver and his foundation as he has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay. The foundation itself gave an update on the money raised since then just a few days ago.

Mike Evans might be known for his work on the field, but the work he does off the field and in his community far outweighs that. The foundation is constantly taking donations. To find out more and how to donate, visit https://mikeevansfamilyfoundation.org/.

