New Buccaneers jersey numbers officially revealed

Three new Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ jersey numbers have been officially revealed by the team.

Three of the new additions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked their jersey numbers for the upcoming NFL season and confirmed by the team’s online roster.

Former Atlanta Falcons’ WR Russell Gage will rep an entirely new number in his football career, No. 17.

For the majority of his stint with the Falcons, Gage donned the same number he did in college at LSU, No. 83, before switching to No. 14 in his most recent season. 

As Bucs’ fans know, Chris Godwin is the owner of the No. 14 for the team so it makes sense that Gage will be in a different jersey number this season. It also appears that Gage won’t be going back to No. 83, perhaps to show respect for late Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson.

Safety Keanu Neal plans to return to his number No. 22 jersey number that he had with the Atlanta Falcons after switching to No. 42 last season with the Dallas Cowboys. 

The other safety free agent addition to the Bucs, Logan Ryan, will rep his long time number No. 26 that he wore during his time in New England and Tennessee before wearing No. 23 the past two seasons with the New York Giants.

