Tampa Bay Buccaneers evaluating fast-rising running back prospect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back room has shifted drastically since the beginning of free agency. It was presumed that the team would likely let Leonard Fournette move on and settle on a new starter. Instead, the Buccaneers prioritized bringing Fournette back into the fold once Tom Brady announced his decision to unretire.

Tampa Bay also retained backup Giovani Bernard and has an interesting prospect, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, still under contract. Vaughn has the opportunity to see his role grow in 2022 with former running back Ronald Jones moving on to the Chiefs in free agency.

Despite having a capable starter and two viable options behind him, the Buccaneers have been actively evaluating running backs leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. The team hosted Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller for a Top-30 visit last week, who is being discussed as a possible first-round selection.

On Monday, The Draft Network's Justin Melo reported that the franchise had a Zoom meeting with South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong. Since a strong showing at the NFL combine, Strong has seen his interest from teams grow exponentially.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back led the FCS Division in rushing during the fall, recording 1,673 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns. A redshirt senior, Strong compiled five games of 150+ rushing yards in 15 total appearances last season. That included a 185-yard performance and a touchdown on 19 carries in the FCS Playoffs.

In total, he has recorded three 1,000+ yard seasons in the last four years. The only year Strong Jr. missed that mark was 2020-21, when South Dakota State's fall season was canceled and they played a COVID-19 shortened schedule in the spring.

To couple with his impressive numbers on the field, Strong Jr. put together a standout showing at the combine last month. He was the fastest running back in attendance, running a blistering 4.37 40-yard dash and recording a 36-inch vertical jump. Strong Jr. also had a 10-foot-4-inch broad jump, further displaying that he has the athleticism to compete at the next level.

Tampa Bay has alleviated some of its concerns at running back with the summer approaching but the team appears to still be interested in adding a young prospect to further depth at the position. While the Buccaneers will likely address a defensive concern in round one, it's very possible that they look to trade back in exchange for multiple selections to continue shoring out a roster that is competing for its second super bowl in three years.

At this point, Strong Jr. is being projected as a potential fourth-round pick. With that being said, his interest is as high as ever right now and it wouldn't be surprising to see someone take a leap in the third round, maybe as early as the second if a franchise really falls in love with him. Tampa Bay currently has a pick in each of the first four rounds and two selections in the seventh.

Interestingly enough, it was reported last week that Tampa Bay had plans to work out former South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. Could Oladokun and Strong Jr. be paired up again in the Sunshine State?

