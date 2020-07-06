Who Runs the World? Sean Murphy-Bunting Will Tell You

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has quickly become a household name for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.

Whether it's his impressive play as a rookie in 2019, or his willingness to pay it forward with small acts of kindness in the Tampa Bay community, the second-round pick out of Central Michigan is making headlines for all the right reasons.

Another way he's making a difference is supporting the non-profit organization run by his mother, Kim Murphy.

The dynamic duo recently spoke with WFLA's Karen Loftus about the mission behind her business:

Kudos to both Kim and Sean for doing their part to leave their community better than they found it.