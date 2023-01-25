NFL Executives Predict Tom Brady's Future and Next Team

NFL exec predicts that Tom Brady could be on his way to play out West.

Tom Brady is a free agent for just the second time in his career. The first go at free agency saw Brady leave the New England Patriots for sunny Tampa Bay, Florida, and the Buccaneers. During his time with the Bucs, Brady was able to bring life into an organization that was in desperate need of a jolt after years of tumultuous struggles.

In just his first season leading Tampa Bay, Brady was able to secure the franchise its second-ever Super Bowl victory. The following season Brady and the Bucs secured the NFC South division title but were bounced in the Championship round by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. In his third season, Brady found it difficult to recapture the bliss the team had the previous two seasons; leading to a forgettable 8-9 regular season record before being ousted by the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

With Brady’s options now open once again, many around the league are speculating on what his next move may be.

The majority of those associated with the NFL believe that Brady will ultimately decide to retire for good, while others think he still has something left in the tank.

Two teams that seem to be at the forefront for Brady are the Las Vegas Raiders or a return to Tampa Bay - although, after the subpar 2022 season and dismissal of the majority of the coaching on offense, it appears that Brady’s time with the Buccaneers is over. This leaves the Las Vegas Raiders as the hot candidate to land Brady this off-season.

Per a veteran AFC offensive coach, "I just think with the weapons they have and the familiarity with Josh McDaniels' offense and the people there, it would be a seamless transition for him.”

The Raiders are a team that would make sense for Brady. They have clearly moved on from Derek Carr and are looking to get fresh faces into the organization. Getting rid of veterans like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfroe will open up avenues to acquire other pieces on offense and defense to help turn Las Vegas into a Super Bowl contender if they are able to land the future sure first-ballot hall of fame quarterback.

