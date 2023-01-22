Former Teammate Will Join Tom Brady If He Returns to New England

The Tom Brady effect is still powerful, even if he leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as evidenced by the words of a former teammate.

What will happen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady decides to leave the team?

The legendary Bucs quarterback - in just three seasons - is a free-agent, and because he has a 'no franchise tag' clause in his contract, the team has no mechanism to lock him down against his will.

Smart.

What will become of Tampa Bay's football franchise if Brady leaves is up to debate, but what will happen to the team he does play for if he doesn't retire, is not.

It's simple.

If Brady suits up in 2023 for an NFL team, players will line up around the block to play for said team, in hopes they too can benefit from another Super Bowl run before the legend retires for good.

Including former New England Patriots defensive back, Devin McCourty.

"What I want him to do, go back to New England," McCourty said appearing on NFL GameDay. "I'll go back too if he goes."

McCourty just finished his 13th season in the NFL, all of them with the Patriots.

This means he was teammates with Brady from 2010 (McCourty's rookie season) up until the 2020 season when the quarterback moved south for the past three years.

We'll save you the counting. That makes McCourty a three-time Super Bowl Champion playing alongside Brady.

As much as McCourty, the Patriots, and Patriots fans, want Brady back, the defensive back actually predicts a different path for his former quarterback.

READ MORE: How Did Bucs Rookie Class Stack Up?

"I think a team like the Titans," McCourty stated after predicting Brady will keep playing in 2023. "He has (Mike) Vrabel down there, a guy he played with. Not too far from his family being around the East Coast. Different than going all the way out to Vegas...you go to Tennessee, great running back, good defense, they'll get some more weapons in there to throw the ball to. I could see Tom right there continuing his great career."

The Titans certainly have some attractive characteristics to lure a player like Brady.

And after drafting Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the team could also draft weapons like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer or USC receiver Jordan Addison on Day 1, this year.

Report: Buccaneers' Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook