NFL Hall of Famer Knows How to Fix Buccaneers' Offense

It comes as no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit below .500 with a record of 3-4 heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Their defense hasn’t been great, but it’s the offense that has been absolutely porous ranking just 26th in points scored and 22nd in yards gained.

This could be contributed to many different factors: injuries, coaching, free agency, or even distractions. However, there has been a glaring piece of the Bucs’ offensive puzzle missing - Tom Brady’s go-to guy.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame quarterback, Warren Moon, suggested that Tampa Bay bring back Brady’s ole reliable weapon in former tight end Rob Gronkowski to fix the Buccaneers’ issue on offense.

“He's been a security blanket for [Brady] for so long," Moon said of Gronkowski. "Whenever there's a key play that needs to be made, especially down in the red zone or whatever -- and they had a tough time scoring in the red zone last week -- that's the guy he would usually go to, Rob Gronkowski.”

Cameron Brate hasn’t lived up to expectations of filling Gronk’s former role on offense and Kyle Rudolf, who the Bucs acquired in free agency, can’t quite seem to stay healthy enough to see the field. The emergence of rookie tight end, Cade Otton, has done more for the offense than the aforementioned two players but still has a lot to learn when it comes to the NFL.

Gronk played his whole career with Brady in New England as well as Tampa Bay and has gone on record stating the only team he would come out of retirement for would be his hometown Buccaneers. It seems a bit of a stretch at this point that Gronk would un-retire, but it’s not out of the question with Brady behind center.

Bringing in Gronk would not only be a jolt to Tampa Bay’s offense, but to a locker room that is in deadly need of a pick-me-up after their rough start to the season.

