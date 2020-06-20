AllBucs
Report: Multiple Bucs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Luke Easterling

Just hours after the news that one Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach had tested positive for COVID-19, it appears the players are dealing with the virus, as well.

Multiple Bucs players have tested positive, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Shortly after Schefter's report, the Bucs issued this official statement on the situation:

We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center. We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed. The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period.

Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season. The names of those impacted, as well as any additional information related to these incidents, will not be released due to privacy concerns.

On Friday, Schefter reported that one assistant coach had tested positive and was asymptomatic, and that two other assistants were being quarantined. AllBucs was able to confirm that report late Friday night.

This news shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as teams being the process of preparing for what they hope will be a full training camp and 2020 season. The important thing now will be for teams to respond in the best way, prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in their organization.

