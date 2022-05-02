Pat McAfee in love with Tampa Bay’s punter draft pick

With the 133rd pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected punter Jake Camarda out of the University of Georgia.

During his collegiate career, Camarda was touted for his big leg after averaging 46.6 yards per punt in 2020. It became evident that a big leg was not the only attribute that Camarda possessed as he was able to collect 70 punts inside his opponents 20-yard line across his time at the University of Georgia.

One of the most well known punters the NFL has had, Pat McAfee took to Twitter to express his feelings about the new Bucs' punter.

Clearly the former Indianapolis Colt likes what he has seen from Jake Camarda - saying he has a "Sunday leg" is high praise from a former NFL punter.

At this point it looks like Camarda will be replacing current Bucs' punter Bradley Pinion since he was taken so early in the draft.

Hopefully taking Camarda so early in the draft does not haunt the Buccaneers like we have seen formerly with kickers drafted perhaps too soon - see Roberto Aguayo (2016 2nd round) and Matt Gay (2019 5th round).

If all pans out how GM Jason Licht and the team plan, the Bucs will definitely be receiving an upgrade at the punter position.

