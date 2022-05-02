Skip to main content

Pat McAfee in love with Tampa Bay’s punter draft pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 4th round draft pick garners praise from former Indianapolis Colts' punter Pat McAfee.

With the 133rd pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected punter Jake Camarda out of the University of Georgia.

During his collegiate career, Camarda was touted for his big leg after averaging 46.6 yards per punt in 2020. It became evident that a big leg was not the only attribute that Camarda possessed as he was able to collect 70 punts inside his opponents 20-yard line across his time at the University of Georgia.

7D9022CA-D5B9-46CE-932E-B6E55F7F45CC

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski guarantees a return to Buccaneers, but under one condition

One of the most well known punters the NFL has had, Pat McAfee took to Twitter to express his feelings about the new Bucs' punter.

Clearly the former Indianapolis Colt likes what he has seen from Jake Camarda - saying he has a "Sunday leg" is high praise from a former NFL punter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At this point it looks like Camarda will be replacing current Bucs' punter Bradley Pinion since he was taken so early in the draft.

DBBFEAF8-984A-4C9B-9ABE-1EB6E7E6ECFA

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Status Update Ahead of NFL Draft

Hopefully taking Camarda so early in the draft does not haunt the Buccaneers like we have seen formerly with kickers drafted perhaps too soon - see Roberto Aguayo (2016 2nd round) and Matt Gay (2019 5th round).

If all pans out how GM Jason Licht and the team plan, the Bucs will definitely be receiving an upgrade at the punter position.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15552116
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rival expected to sign star safety

By David Harrison4 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady has played longer in the NFL than his new teammate has been alive

By Caleb Skinner5 hours ago
USATSI_17345926
News

Rob Gronkowski guarantees a return to Buccaneers, but under one condition

By Collin Haalboom21 hours ago
USATSI_11972784
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker

By Dustin LewisApr 30, 2022
661352D1-F0A8-4205-B2A4-5BF950D58572
Draft

Tampa Bay makes final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 30, 2022
USATSI_15544614
Draft

NFL Draft decisions point towards Tampa Bay moving on from two veterans

By Dustin LewisApr 30, 2022
USATSI_11212666
Draft

Bucs add another Tight End in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 30, 2022
C83571BF-C050-4DBD-AC29-56B7E6636DDA
Draft

Buccaneers trade up for explosive cornerback in fifth round

By Collin HaalboomApr 30, 2022