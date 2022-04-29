Rob Gronkowski addresses status ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done everything in their power to prepare the team for another championship run in 2022. The front office prioritized bringing back key free agents while also adding talent through free agency and the trade market. They have another opportunity to stack up the roster this weekend with eight picks in the NFL Draft, including three selections in the top 133.

One player that the Buccaneers are still waiting on a decision from is star tight end, Rob Gronkowski. It's been presumed since quarterback Tom Brady unretired that his longtime friend and teammate would join him for a shot at their fifth title as a duo. As of now, that's not the case.

“Yes, not the case right now,” Gronkowski said to TMZ Sports prior to the draft. “Just relaxing, enjoying my time. We’ll see.”

In fact, Gronkowski is remaining noncommital on his playing future as it appears he's seriously weighing stepping away from the game. In weeks past, he said that the Buccaneers and his agent had yet to begin contract negotiations.

“We’re actually way farther away from the commitment than I was before to going back to football."

Regardless, the veteran tight end is remaining in shape in the event he does continue his football career. Gronkowski was recently spotted working out with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“I’m staying in shape a little bit, so we’ll see if I don’t get too out of shape either," Gronkowski said. "That won’t be good for me.”

At least for this weekend, Gronkowski will continue to keep his future out of his mind while he focuses on his draft party in Las Vegas.

“You think I’ve thought about football one single time this week? Heck no,” Gronkowski said. “No chance.”

With that being said, the 12-year pro is planning to get a little bit of practice on the stage. If someone throws a football his way, everyone else in attendance needs to keep their head on a swivel.

“Actually, I will be practicing because there will probably be a football up on stage on something,” Gronkowski said. “That’s when I’ll start getting my first practices in.”

“I’ll probably catch it, and be like ‘man, I miss football’ right in the middle of a party,” Gronkowski continued. “And then I might start running over everyone — my brothers, I might run over them. I would just have everyone try to tackle me. That could be one of the activities that Gronk Beach is trying — to tackle me on stage. That's happened before, many times.”

It wouldn't be a surprise at all for Tampa Bay to target a tight end this weekend with Gronkowski continuing to remain coy on what path he will take. With the Buccaneers holding two selections in the second round and one in the third round, keep your eyes on Colorado State's Trey McBride or Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert.

Outside of Gronk, it's crucial for the franchise to have a plan moving forward for the present and future at tight end. Cameron Brate will be a reliable contributor in 2022, as could Gronkowski, but what about beyond that? Securing McBride or Ruckert puts the Buccaneers in a more comfortable position long-term.

