The idea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding a new veteran quarterback to be Tom Brady's understudy isn't all that unique.

But now that Baker Mayfield is on his way from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, the last option may be the one that heads to the Bucs when all the swaps are completed.

READ MORE: Key Matchup in Every Buccaneers Game This Season

"Don Yee (Jimmy Garoppolo's agent) doesn't want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to a backup position. However, Jimmy Garoppolo's injury...kind of put him in that room. He's not going to be ready for the start of the regular season in September. He will not be ready (and) he'll probably miss the first four games anyway," Dan Sileo of The National Football Show with Dan Sileo said on a recent episode of the show. "Garoppolo has two teams on the table right now that are trying to throw some deals together. The Buccaneers would love to have Jimmy G in Tampa as the heir apparent...So Garoppolo and his 36-14 record would go to Tampa as the backup and once (Tom) Brady leaves, there's Jimmy G with a ready-made team again like he had in San Francisco and in New England. It's a no-brainer."

Now, Sileo also talked about how much the pending suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will mean in this situation.

While many anticipate a season-long suspension for Watson, Sileo says he thinks it'll be more like six to eight games, which could be reduced to four upon appeal by the NFLPA.

If he's right, then the Browns won't likely jump to satisfy an increased asking price to bring Garoppolo to the team as a bridge quarterback until Watson is ready to play again.

Which plays right into the hands of the Buccaneers who could then leverage the dwindling demand in trade negotiations. Mayfield being traded for a conditional fifth-round pick doesn't help the 49ers and general manager John Lynch.

READ MORE: Former Bucs Linebacker Placed on Injured Reserve

We already know Colin Cowherd thinks the deal should happen, and with the NFL likely to hand down their Watson decision in the next month, it may not be much longer before the final quarterback on the 2022 carousel finds his next home.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!