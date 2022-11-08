Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries

During the Buccaneers' win against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, CBS NFL reporter, Tracy Wolfson, reported that Bucs' running back, Leonard Fournette, was "extremely frustrated" for being replaced by rookie running back, Rachaad White, during a drive late in the first half. Wolfson added that following the drive, the rookie White went over to console the vet, Fournette, telling him "we need you."

For those paying attention to the Buccaneers this season, it isn't hard to realize that the team has been lightening Fournette's load this season while giving extra touches to White in hopes of sparking the abysmal running game. So far this season, Tampa Bay's running game ranks last in the NFL with just 60.7 yards per game.

As for Fournette, besides his 127 yards to open the season against the Dallas Cowboys, he has only averaged 2.8 yards per attempt for just two touchdowns. Since being implemented into the offense, White has been a bit more productive averaging 3.2 yards per attempt. However, Lenny has been the back featured in the passing attack so he still gets the nod over white when it comes to total production for the offense.

We have seen Fournette become frustrated with his usage in the past, the first time with his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then once again in 2020 when former head coach Bruce Arians limited his role. The most recent occurrence had a positive effect as Lenny understood what Arians was asking of him and responded in the manner in which benefited the team.

It will remain to be seen how the Bucs look to continue trying to get their run game going, but as for what head coach Todd Bowles had to say about the situation Sunday evening, he didn't know much about it.

“I didn’t see or hear anything about that."

