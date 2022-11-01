Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions

With Shaquil Barrett now lost for the season, and several other players still out of the lineup due to injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used these open roster spots to bring a few familiar faces back into the fold.

Bucs fans have had to really embrace the challenge of having a short memory this season. With disappointing performances continuing to pile up week after week for their team, what other option do they have? Like the Bucs themselves, the fans have been forced to consume this season one game at a time.

Despite their short memory, I'd bet most of these fans haven't forgotten about Tyler Johnson. The former fifth round draft pick out of the University of Minnesota had pretty high expectations considering the modest draft capital used to select him. He flashed promise in some big moments as a rookie in 2020, but was never able to realize the potential he possessed while in Tampa. Still, it was somewhat of a surprise when the Buccaneers cut him from the team in late August of this year.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson was scooped up by the Houston Texans, where despite the team's lack of weapons at the receiver position, he was unable to make an impact.

So whether it's because of a resilient belief in his physical abilities, established familiarity with the offensive scheme, or simply a matter of 'why not?', Jason Licht and his staff have decided to sign Johnson to the Bucs' practice squad.

On the other side of the ball, Ryan Smith was a valuable contributor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — primarily as a special teams ace — after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was also a capable reserve cornerback, who provided depth to that group in addition to his valuable role on special teams. Smith was signed by the Chargers in May of 2021.

About 8 months after joining the Chargers, Smith torn his ACL, and was obviously not able to make an impact like the team expected, as a result.

Coming off a game where Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield, and Sean Murphy-Bunting were all unavailable due to injury, the Bucs are well aware of how important it is to have depth in the secondary. Assuming he is healthy, Ryan Smith will provide that in addition to years of experience and quality production on special teams.

Whether or not Tyler Johnson or Ryan Smith will be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster will likely depend on how they perform in practice. There's no denying that both players have talent and experience, not only in regards to the positions that they play, but also the players, coaches, and schemes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

