Report: Chris Godwin to Play in Week 1 vs. Dallas

There's been plenty of discourse surrounding the status of Buccaneers' star receiver, Chris Godwin, who has been diligently working his way back from a torn ACL/MCL suffered in week 15 of last season.

In the time that has passed since the Bucs' final preseason game just a couple of weeks ago, each move Godwin has made -- on the field or not -- has been under a microscope. Fans, media, and fantasy football managers everywhere have been on the edge of their seats, wondering whether or not Godwin actually has a chance of playing in Week 1, despite suffering such a serious injury so late in the season, last year.

Well, it appears as though we finally have our answer.

Chris Godwin is not only one of the best receivers in the NFL, he's also a fan favorite in Tampa. Since being drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, all he's done is exceed expectations.

His ability to line up out wide or in the slot, to create separation in short spaces or deep downfield, and his tenacity as a blocker, are just a few of the attributes that have allowed him to endear himself to the fans in Tampa so much over his first five seasons.

Just like his partner in crime, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin is also a no-nonsense kind of player. The opposite of a 'diva' wide receiver. The way he carries himself on and off the field has gone a long way towards establishing his reputation around the league as a true professional.

The same attitude and work ethic he's shown over the years is undoubtedly a major reason why he's managed to get himself into playing shape so quickly, after suffering such a brutal injury, so late in the 2021 season.

But as Bucs fans know already, if anyone could do it, it's Chris Godwin.

So now, not only are Bucs fans ecstatic for Godwin to be back on the field, but they're also feeling more confident in their team's chances this season, I'm sure. Because as good as the Bucs are on paper, and as stacked as they are at the wide receiver position -- even without Godwin -- they're a hell of a lot better when he's there.

