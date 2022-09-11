Report: Tom Brady Expected to Retire After This Season

At the age of 45, in what will be his 23rd season in the NFL, it should come as no surprise if Tom Brady does indeed decide to hang them up after this season comes to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that's exactly what's going to happen.

In his article for NFL.com, Rapoport offers some of the logic behind this report.

"The 45-year-old is heading into what is expected to be his final season in the NFL, according to sources with knowledge of his thinking. He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved acknowledge that after last year's retirement then unretirement, the end is coming. That is the understanding, that this is the final year."

Rapoport also highlights Brady's contract status as another potential indicator of Brady's 'impending' retirement.

"The only other time Brady entered a season without being under contract for the next season was in 2019, his final year in New England before leaving for Tampa in free agency."

"While one source close to Brady insisted that doesn't matter -- a contract would be worked out if he returned -- it is noteworthy. Brady will earn $30 million this year, including a $15 million payment from the signing bonus of his 2021 contract. He received a $13.88 million roster bonus the day after he signed a revised deal in April and will make $1.12 million in base salary. But no new years were added to his current contract."

The keyword here is 'expected'. Nothing is set in stone. That said, Tom Brady has claimed in the past that his personal goal was to play until he was 45 years of age. Having met that milestone this past August, he is now set to officially cross that goal off his list when he takes the field later tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The way Tom Brady retired this past offseason came as a shock. Aside from speculation, there was no indication at any point last season that it might be his last. Which is why -- despite his age -- the announcement caught most people off guard.

It's also why the Buccaneers' front office, led by Jason Licht, sprung into action. The Bucs GM restocked the cupboard almost immediately after Brady announced he had 'unfinished business', and unretired.

It felt like house money. And Licht knew he had to take advantage. Especially with the limited number of options available at the quarterback position. So that's just what he did.

Fast forward a few months, and here we are. The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season. And though it is expected to be the last season in which we have the privilege of watching the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, play... at least we know it's coming.

Not only will this information allow Brady to receive the respect, acknowledgment, and adoration from players, coaches, and fans alike this season -- in what will surely be a farewell tour -- but it also allows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to have one final shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, at least with Tom Brady as their quarterback.

My message to Bucs fans: Don't take it for granted.

