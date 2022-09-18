Skip to main content

Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette expected to play against New Orleans Saints

Good news for the Buccaneers ahead of their division opener.

It's only week 2 but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster. 

Star wide receiver Chris Godwin will be unable to suit up against the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith and veteran wide receiver Julio Jones will test things out pregame but their statuses are in question as well.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, two crucial pieces of the offensive attack are expected to be available on Sunday afternoon after being listed as questionable; wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

Evans was limited on Wednesday and did not participate in Thursday's practice while Fournette was limited for both sessions. The two played instrumental roles in Tampa Bay's season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Fournette rushed 21 times for 127 yards and added two catches for ten yards. Evans brought down five catches for 71 yards and the lone touchdown of the night for either team.

Tampa Bay is looking to snap a multi-year losing streak to New Orleans. The Saints have defeated the Buccaneers four straight times in the regular season since Tom Brady signed with the franchise in 2020. Brady has thrown just six touchdowns to eight interceptions in the last two years against New Orleans.

With multiple starters potentially out of the lineup, the steadying presences of Evans and Fournette will give Brady something to work with on offense.

