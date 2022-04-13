Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton could join forces in Miami in 2023

Tom Brady has been in the news for a variety of reasons since he announced his return to the NFL for his 23rd season. The latest topic of discussion is the most interesting yet, and it seems to have some merit to it.

The conversations about Tom Brady and Bruce Arians’ relationship has been one the most hotly debated topics this off-season. Arians deciding to retire and step into an office role only added gas to that fire.

Recent reports that Tom Brady was planning on joining the Miami Dolphins organization trump anything we’ve heard or read about regarding the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

The latest talk is that Tom Brady was planning on joining the Miami Dolphins as part owner with Sean Payton coming on as head coach. To top that, Brady was planning on playing quarterback for Miami under the guidance of one of the most creative offensive minds in Payton.

Major media outlets Pro Football Talk and the Boston Globe have also reported that Brady and Payton could be a part of the Miami organization in 2023.

Pro Football Talk reported earlier this month that Brady retired with the goal of joining the AFC East franchise.

The fact that Tom and his family are building a home in Miami has also led to the growth of this topic.

Soon after Brady came back to Tampa Bay, the Miami talk emerged. Right now it’s just speculation, but there seems to be something there. Without a long-term deal in place for Brady, it will be very interesting to watch how things unfold after the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay went all in on Todd Bowles, signing a five year deal with their former defensive coordinator. They’ve locked in deals with Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette this offseason, as well as landed key offensive line pieces for the next several seasons.

Tampa is bought into the win now mode - the question is will Brady be a part of it, too?

