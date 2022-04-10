Rob Gronkowski confirms the team he would play for in 2022

There was a moment earlier in the offseason where it seemed future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was going to be announced at any moment.

But as we continue to wait, confidence in the nearly 33-year old's decision to return continues to fade.

For Gronk, however, he's just enjoying the moment and taking it one day at a time.

But he did confirm one thing to SB Nation's Debbie Emery, that if he plays, it'll be for the Bucs.

"The Buccaneers situation is just too good," Gronk said. "I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what's best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it'll be for the Bucs."

Of course, everyone in the fan base and in the media circle covering the team would like to see Gronkowski back on the field.

Turns out, we aren't alone.

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Gronk revealed he believes his girlfriend Camille Kostek wants him to play again.

And while her main motivation is supporting Gronkowski and his abilities, like the tight end himself, she also enjoys the atmosphere surrounding the team.

"She just loves that team," Gronkowski told PEOPLE. "Loves the other wives and girlfriends on the team, too. It's a great combo over there for sure."

There's a saying I've followed for over 19 years that has proven true in my life: 'Happy Wife, Happy Life.'

Happy girlfriend doesn't have the same ring to it but in this case, a happy Kostek means a happy Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan base and a happy Tom Brady as he gets Gronk back to help make another run at yet another Super Bowl Championship in the 2022 NFL Season.

