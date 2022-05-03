Rob Gronkowski predicts what age Tom Brady could play until in the NFL

One-half of one of football's greatest duos is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least another year, the other is still contemplating a return to the sport or retirement. Star quarterback Tom Brady shocked the league when he retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season and surprised everyone again when he changed his mind after less than two months away from football.

On the other end, Rob Gronkowski hasn't made up his mind on what his plans are moving forward. He's left the door open on returning to the Buccaneers while also publicly flirting with the thought of moving on to other ventures outside of football.

Throughout the last few weeks, especially since Brady locked in his move back to the Buccaneers, Gronkowski has been going through media row. He's had quite a few interviews as he stays a consistent presence in the limelight.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Patterson during the 2022 NFL Draft, Gronkowski was asked if he thinks Brady, currently 44-years-old, could play until he's 60. A veteran himself, Gronk believes his longtime friend has a few more years in him, but maybe not 16 more.

"I don't know about 60," Gronkowski said. "But, I think he can definitely do 50."

Intriguingly enough, Brady actually spoke on the possibility of his career extending into his 50s last month while sitting down with Complex.

“I do think I could play till 50,” Brady said. "But I don’t think I will just because I know the commitment that it takes. I know the commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45. I worked out today and it’s a big commitment, and I’m away from my 14-year-old son and my 12-year-old son and my 9-year-old daughter. And they deserve my time and energy and they’re getting older. I wanna be there for my son’s football games and lacrosse games and basketball games. He’ll be a freshman this year in high school. He goes to school in New York City. And that’s a big part of my life. I wanna win on the field, but I wanna win off the field.”

So, both players believe that Brady has enough gas left in the tank to make his career last until 50.

Whether it happens or not is a different question altogether.

