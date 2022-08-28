Robert Hainsey Injured in Buccaneers Final Preseason Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' health issues at the center position just won't go away. In fact, they continue to get worse.

With approximately 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Bucs' final preseason game vs. the Colts tonight, on a play that saw running back, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, scamper for 12 yards deep into Colts territory, center, Robert Hainsey, could be found writhing in pain on the turf after the play.

With the Bucs' Pro Bowl center, Ryan Jensen, already on the shelf with what we assume is a significant knee injury, Hainsey had been thrust into the starting position just a few weeks ago.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver

With Jensen having such an important role heading into his third season playing in Tom Brady's offense, plenty of speculation that the Bucs' may try to replace him began to run rampant after he was injured.

That was until all signs began to point to Hainsey being the right guy for the job. Since Hainsey overtook the role, all indications have been that the Bucs' coaching staff has been thoroughly impressed with the second-year player (and converted tackle) out of Notre Dame.

Not only has he performed well throughout training camp, but he's been solid in all of his preseason action, as well. This game was meant to be a tune-up, for a player in Hainsey, who had a strange hold on his starting position -- and an important one at that.

The good news is that Hainsey was able to exit the field on his feet, with the assistance of trainers. Bucs' fans, coaches, and players will all be holding their collective breath until we receive specific word regarding the severity of this injury.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and subscribe to the Bucs Banter Podcast on YouTube!